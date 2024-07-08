London (dpa)

Britain’s new foreign secretary, David Lammy, said his country must be a “good neighbour” to the European Union as it aims for a “closer partnership” with the bloc.

Lammy used his first foreign tour as UK foreign secretary to make clear to his counterparts in Germany, Poland and Sweden that they could “seize the opportunity to reset” and work “more closely together to tackle shared challenges,” according to the British news agency PA Media.

Lamy identified support for Ukraine and climate change, along with holidays and student exchanges, as areas where closer engagement could be possible.

Elsewhere, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said that the return of freedom of movement with the European Union is not on the table as part of efforts to improve trade after Brexit.

“As the new UK Foreign Secretary, under the leadership of our Prime Minister Keir Starmer, I can assure you that this government will reset our relationship with Europe as a trusted partner, reliable ally and good neighbour,” Lammy said in an article published on The Local Europe website.