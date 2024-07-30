XTEN Limited and Strikerz have announced a new beta test session For UFLthe new football game in development, which can be tried on consoles this weekend, with the Official dates which are specifically about the upcoming weekend.

UFL Open Beta to be held from 2nd to 4th August and is open to all players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, so it is effectively an open and public trial, which will allow players to experiment with the new football title and allow developers to collect data on a larger scale.

These are the links to download the UFL beta:

According to the Strikerz team, the new beta is based on an evolved build of UFL with “over the80% of improvements applied” compared to the first public beta that was held some time ago.