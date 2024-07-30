XTEN Limited and Strikerz have announced a new beta test session For UFLthe new football game in development, which can be tried on consoles this weekend, with the Official dates which are specifically about the upcoming weekend.
UFL Open Beta to be held from 2nd to 4th August and is open to all players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, so it is effectively an open and public trial, which will allow players to experiment with the new football title and allow developers to collect data on a larger scale.
These are the links to download the UFL beta:
According to the Strikerz team, the new beta is based on an evolved build of UFL with “over the80% of improvements applied” compared to the first public beta that was held some time ago.
An improved version of UFL
“It’s gratifying to realize that we’re on the same page as our community,” Strikerz CEO said.
“We can’t wait to show how far we’ve come after the first beta in this new version of the game, as we get closer to launch.”
The new UFL open beta will reportedly let you try out the Multiplayer mode main online against other players around the world, as well as the ability to take part in solo or offline multiplayer matches.
The first open beta, held last June, brought in over 1.3 million downloads, with over 5.5 million games played among test players. Those who have already taken part in the first beta can also recover teams already created in that first phase to use them in this new open beta, however it is possible that some elements have been removed or modified, based on the evolutions applied to the new version of the game.
The open beta of UFL, as well as the final version of the game, also supports cross-play multiplayer between Xbox and PlayStation, while we still don’t have a exit date precise for the final version.
#UFL #soccer #game #playable #weekend #beta #dates #announced
Leave a Reply