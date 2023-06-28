Home page World

With a large-scale study, researchers at Stanford University have gained new insights into a previously unknown subtype of depression.

Stanford – It’s a discovery that makes you sit up and take notice. Stanford University researchers have discovered a new type of depression. It affected 27 percent of the subjects they examined. The results also suggested that this type of depression, dubbed the “cognitive biotype” by the researchers, cannot be effectively treated with commonly prescribed antidepressants.

New form of depression discovered – effect of antidepressants examined

The scientists published their study in JAMA Network Open published. The most important key data of the study at a glance:

study size : 1008 patients with major depression who had not previously been treated with medication. A total of 712 people participated in the study to the end.

: 1008 patients with major depression who had not previously been treated with medication. A total of 712 people participated in the study to the end. study design : Before the start of the study, the subjects completed cognitive tests, and their symptoms, functioning and functional neuroimaging were also examined. For eight weeks, the patients divided into groups received one of three commonly prescribed antidepressants on a regular basis. Tests were then carried out again.

: Before the start of the study, the subjects completed cognitive tests, and their symptoms, functioning and functional neuroimaging were also examined. For eight weeks, the patients divided into groups received one of three commonly prescribed antidepressants on a regular basis. Tests were then carried out again. Study result: The so-called cognitive biotype affected 27 percent of the people examined. This type of depression responded “poorly to standard antidepressants.” Affected people usually show similar symptoms.

New depression category: symptoms differ

The researchers also found that people who fall under this subtype suffer from depression, some of which showed very similar symptoms that differed from those of other species. They were more likely to have signs such as cognitive slowing and insomnia, impaired cognitive function (cognitive dysfunction) on behavioral tests, and decreased activity in certain frontal brain regions, according to the study.

Editor’s note The information given in this article does not replace a visit to a doctor. Only experts can make the right diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. If you or someone you know is suffering from an existential life crisis or depression, please contact the telephone counseling service on: 0800-1110111. Help with depression and other psychological emergency situations is also available at www.deutsche-depressionshilfe.de.

One thing is clear for the scientists: much more research needs to be done. “I regularly experience the suffering, loss of hope, and increase in suicidality that occurs as people go through our trial and error process,” says Laura Hack, the lead author of the study adding, “And that’s because we’re starting with drugs that have the same mechanism of action for all people with depression, albeit Depression quite heterogeneous are. I think this study could help change that.”

In their study, the researchers emphasize that people suffering from this subtype could particularly benefit from therapies that specifically target cognitive dysfunction. The researchers suggest that behavioral measurements and neural imaging could help diagnose depression biotypes and lead to better treatment. (slo)