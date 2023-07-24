As has been known since a few months ago, the platform of Twitter It was going to undergo some specific changes after the purchase of Elon Musk from the company, and now, one of the biggest is making itself present to the tragedy of some. Well, the time has finally come for the page to have a new name, something that may make many move to Threads.

As confirmed by the company leader, Twitter it is renamed XAdded to this is the fact that after many years the iconic blue bird is going to be eliminated to give way to something that doesn’t have so much personality. It is sought that the novelties implement a new way of watching videos, making payments, even the implementation of artificial intelligence.

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE. Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

It is worth mentioning that it has been confirmed that throughout this day the metamorphosis will begin to take effect, everything will begin with USA and then spread to the whole world. For these moments, in Mexico It hasn’t arrived yet, so it could take a couple of days for this change to occur, or it could even be up to a week.

At the moment, it has not been mentioned if users will be able to transfer their entire profile or if they will have to start from scratch, that is, create an account and accumulate followers once again.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: This is the first step towards something that could be a disaster, since many are not going to get used to this name change, which is why other companies have kept the name of main platforms, such as Facebook that keeps the nickname despite being Meta.