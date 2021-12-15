Twitch has implemented a new feature that allows streamers to see the reasons why viewers have unsubscribed from their channel.

Listed in the Channel Analytics page, streamers can see aggregated and anonymous information on subscription cancellations.

The reasons include changes to a viewer’s schedule, a streamer’s schedule, financial reasons, or other. All the details are listed in a Twitch blog post.

? You can now see the reasons your community submitted if they didn’t renew their subscriptions. Check it out on your dashboard: ? https://t.co/2egPyTJGby You can learn more about Subscription Cancellation Reasons in our help article, here: ? https://t.co/ViHJH5lT6o https://t.co/tOWJwRSbF4 – Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) December 13, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

The feature essentially works similarly to email unsubscribes, with the aim being for streamers to understand why viewers may unsubscribe and amend their stream accordingly.

“We heard from you that Creators want more visibility into the behavior of their communities,” reads the Twitch blog post. “Understanding reasons that your community might need to cancel a subscription can help you focus on areas of your channel you can and can’t control.”

Viewers can also opt not to give a reason when unsubscribing from a channel.

The feature has so far received mixed feedback from streamers.

Some have noted the benefits of seeing this information, as well as how it’s optional – it’s up to a streamer whether they wish to view the data.

Twitch is finally letting streamers see why viewers unsubscribe from their channel. Massively valuable insight! pic.twitter.com/1rJitgNESp – Lowco (@LowcoTV) December 13, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

I said nothing about the Twitch unsubscribe feedback yesterday because you have to go out of your way to see it. Don’t want to know, don’t look. Don? T assume, if you didn? T want it, it wasn? T suggested by users who did. ????? Nothing to raise my blood pressure about – iamBrandon ???? (@iamBrandonTV) December 14, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

I don? T think this is that bad an idea honestly. As long as its not in a place where we can? T help but see it, then if streamers want to look at this to see how they may improve sub retention then why not. It? S just an option, you don? T HAVE to look at this. – Kieran (@ChocolateKieran) December 13, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Others have been more critical, with the feature bringing negativity to streamers. Some suggest the most frequent reasoning for viewers would be financial, something that’s out of streamers’ control and therefore is arguably not valuable data.

Dear Twitch, That NEW thing and? All dropped ain? T giving what and? All thought it would have gave. People aren’t obligated to always resub to a channel and even if they don’t want to sub or whatever their reasoning shouldn’t be broadcasted. Chili??. Smh. – Heaux Carpe Diem? (@QueenNinaRose) December 14, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Hey @twitch what made you think this was a good idea? I? D rather NOT know why they decided to unsubscribe. Do y? All ever think before you adopt new tools on your platform? I can see the responses now. ? Your content sucks? pic.twitter.com/NCiNfTc5V7 – Engage? (@NotEngxge) December 13, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

And why the heck would I need to know that? Why would anyone need to know that? @Twitch pls. pic.twitter.com/a9e8iS8F4m – crash (@crashlive_) December 13, 2021