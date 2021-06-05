Achraf is one of the proper names in the market in recent days. Inter’s Moroccan full-back is on the starting ramp. Not because the Lombard club is not happy, far from it, but because the club is stifled by need. Before the end of the month you have to enter a value of 100 million to balance the balance and you have to sacrifice a piece. So Conte slammed the door. The league-winning coach was not assured of keeping all his stars and got off the boat.

In that sense, the first expendable player is Achraf. The winger has an immense market, since he has been the best in his position in the Italian league and his growth does not stop increasing. PSG has positioned itself quickly and it seemed like the player’s destiny, but the negotiation has stalled. According to him Corriere dello Sport, the French club has stopped on an offer of 70 million, while Inter expects no less than 80.

But, in addition, the Lombard club has opened a bid and has a wild card up its sleeve. Chelsea would have also shown their interest in the last hours and awaits a formal proposal by the player. That should already unleash final hostilities for the player, with Bayern also calling. Inter want to wait and try to get as much out of Achraf as possible, so that he doesn’t have to touch any of his other essential pieces. If with Achraf you get to 80 million or more, you would only have to add something more with lower sales to reach the 100 million you need.

Thus, he would manage to keep both Lautaro and Lukaku for Inzaghi. If they want to continue. A few days ago Camano, Lautaro and Achraf’s agent, dropped the doubts that Inter’s project now presents for his players, especially for Lautaro. It was summoned to speak with the property and sentenced that “all the players have a price”. That statement has been like an earthquake in the interior and now the club is rushing to avoid having to continue selling and losing potential.