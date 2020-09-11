Highlights:
- New diversion came on the charge of extracting kidney from the hospital.
- The hospital operator lodged a case against the accused.
- Handed CCTV footage to the police of the process from recruitment to treatment and autopsy.
- Accused of defaming the hospital.
Police case filed, claim of defamation also
According to Dr. Singh of the hospital, the injured man was treated in his hospital but he died after some time. After this, his body was handed over to the family and CCTV footage of this entire process has been handed over to the police. All allegations of kidney removal are completely false. Those people have tarnished the image of the hospital against whom a case has been filed and a defamation claim will also be made against them.
This is the whole matter
Two days ago a person injured in a road accident in Bharatpur died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Where the family members of the deceased created a ruckus accusing the hospital manager of extracting the kidney from the body. After a scuffle with doctors and hospital staff, the private hospital manager on Saturday said in a press conference that he had lodged a police case against the people who were accused of extracting the kidney.
Post mortem report is yet to come
The post-mortem report of the body is now under watch in this entire matter. The police has done the post-mortem medical board, however the report is yet to come. But according to the information, it has come in the post mortem that all the parts of the body are in the body and no kidneys have been removed.
