A new twist has come again in the politics of Karnataka. Indicating rebellion, BJP MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatanal has said that BS Yeddyurappa will not be the Chief Minister for a long time and the high command has decided that his successor will be from North Karnataka region. The former union minister alleged that the chief minister only showed interest in the development work of his home town Shivamogga while withdrawing the funds allocated to the MLAs of other constituencies.Yatnal said that 125 crore rupees (for the constituency) had come but our Chief Minister withdrew it. After this, a fight between me and them started. He is carrying all the things to Shivamogga … He will not be (Chief Minister) for long … His time has come. Talking to reporters on Monday at an event in his constituency Vijayapura, Yatnal claimed that the BJP high command had several options for Yeddyurappa.

‘Shivamoga Chief Minister or entire Karnataka’

Yatnal said that Umesh Katti (BJP MLA) had also questioned whether he (Yeddyurappa) is the Chief Minister for Shivamogga or for the entire Karnataka. If 125 crore rupees are not withdrawn from me, we had planned to build all the roads in cement. But the amount was withdrawn, but I will not leave it, I am fighting for it and will get the money back.

Speculation in some circles given Yeddyurappa’s age

There has been speculation in some circles in recent times about the possible change in leadership in view of Yeddyurappa’s age. However, the state BJP had dismissed the news of Yeddyurappa’s removal. Yatnal said the BJP could form the government due to the support of the people of North Karnataka. He asked whether anyone voted for him in southern districts like Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kolar. The party got a large number of seats in northern Karnataka.

Chief Minister will be from North Karnataka after Yeddyurappa

MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal said that 95 percent of the MLAs (from BJP) would be in BJP (in BJP). Therefore, the top level (BJP high command) should understand this. There has been a thought in our Prime Minister’s mind that (after Yeddyurappa) his replacement should be from North Karnataka. He has said that after Yeddyurappa, the Chief Minister will be from North Karnataka. The decision on this is almost done.