His daughter has come to the rescue of Purushottam Sharma, a senior IPS officer who was in trouble after being caught on a girlfriend’s flat and a video of a fight with his wife went viral. The married daughter has written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and appealed not to take any action against the father. The daughter has written that her mother’s mental condition is not well. Apart from the Chief Minister, the daughter has also sent this letter to the Home Minister and the DGP of the state.

The daughter has written in the letter that due to the mother’s mental condition not being well, her father is also facing many problems. According to Dainik Bhaskar, the daughter claimed that the allegations against her father were not true. He has also appealed to help the father in this matter.

Since the video of IPS Purushottam Sharma went viral on Sunday, the state government has removed him from his post and attached him to the Home Department. The Home Department has also sent a notice to them regarding the viral video. The State Women’s Commission is also preparing to take action against Sharma, but after this letter of daughter, there is a new twist in this matter.

After the daughter’s letter came out, it has also become clear that the Sharma couple’s children have different opinions on the matter. According to reports, his IRS son had sent these videos to the Chief Minister, Home Minister and police officials and demanded action against his father. However, he too has not lodged any complaint in this matter. Here, the daughter is openly in favor of the father.

Please tell that no police complaint has been filed in this case yet. The Bhopal police has contacted Sharma’s wife Priya Sharma at least twice, but they have refused to lodge a complaint. At the same time, the woman with whom Sharma was caught in her flat has filed a police complaint. In the complaint lodged against Sharma’s wife and son, the woman said that the video went viral, defaming her and her job was also at stake.