In the weeks preceding the accident in Mestre, the driver Alberto Rizzotto had gone to the emergency room for heart problems

The news, reported by, is recent The Gazzettino of Trevisoconcerning several visits to the emergency room of Alberto Rizzotto in the weeks preceding the dramatic bus accident in Mestre. For this reason, the Prosecutor’s Office has ordered a new autopsy examination, which this time will be carried out by a luminary in the field of deaths due to heart problems.

What happened to Mestre last October 3rd was a huge tragedy, which unfortunately cost the life of 21 people.

A bus load of foreign tourists is fell from an overpass of the Venetian city, crashing onto the ground below and catching fire after a few moments.

Of the 21 victims, only one was Italian, Alberto Rizzotto, 40, who was the driver of the bus.

The investigations are focusing precisely on him. Above all, we are trying to understand whether there was a cause of the accident illness of the aforementioned driver.

A first autopsy examination he ruled out that the 40-year-old from Vazzola had a heart attack.

In the last few hours, however, a new factor which could completely change the cards on the table again.

Alberto Rizzotto’s heart problems

By analyzing Alberto Rizzotto’s medical records, in fact, it was discovered that in the weeks before the tragedythe 40-year-old had visited on several occasions hospital. And the reason for the emergency room visits were heart problems.

For this reason the Prosecutor’s Office has issued a new heart test of the driver. It will be carried out on November 28th and the cardiologist will do it Cristina Basso, of the University of Padua. The doctor is considered the leading national expert in the field of heart autopsy examinations.

During the autopsy will also be present consultants of the three investigated for the accident. They are the CEO of the bus company “La Linea” and two technicians from the municipality. Furthermore, there will also be a consultant appointed by Alberto Rizzotto’s family.

At the same time, the assessments on the means of transport and barriers which theoretically should have prevented the bus itself from crashing.

Alberto Rizzotto’s funeral was held last year October 17 in the church of Tezze di Piavein the presence of many people including relatives, friends, colleagues and simple acquaintances.