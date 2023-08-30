Nso it should fly after all. Aircraft manufacturer Beechcraft is showing its new Denali single-engine turboprop. The start of this aircraft project was more than bumpy. Five years ago, the aircraft manufacturer Cessna, then still the developer of the Denali, had big plans. A new single-engine turboprop should open up new groups of buyers. The pressurized low-wing aircraft would be suitable for unpaved runways and the transport of up to ten passengers. Coincidentally, the machine looked like a clone of Pilatus’ bestseller, the PC-12. In the summer of 2023, however, instead of the ambitious expectations of the Americans, disillusionment is the order of the day: the Denali still has no approval.

Surprisingly, more than a year ago it even got a new manufacturing company. Since then it has been Beechcraft’s turn instead of Cessna. This badge engineering, common practice in the automotive industry, is unusual in aviation. Since Cessna and Beechcraft are two traditional companies, both of which belong to the Textron group, the marketing maneuver is obvious. Cessna is famous for its classic 172 and 182 piston engines, as well as for its twin-engine Citation series business jets.