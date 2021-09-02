Triumph is fully committed to the all-road branch within its already impressive line-up. After the announcement of the Tiger Sport 660, the British brand is now pulling the curtain on a Tiger 1200. The flagship (or rather mud barge?) is getting a total transformation, which was also necessary given the supporting role that the Tiger 1200 has now fulfilled.

The first impression is promising, because there is little left of the somewhat dated current generation. Triumph itself also indicates that it is about much more than just a ‘transformation’. The whole looks fresher and more toned, and it probably will if we are to believe Triumph’s claim that the Tiger will be the lightest in its class. Where the old one was still good for approximately 250 kg roadworthy, the 220 kg barrier now seems to be coming into the picture.

The frame, (adaptive) suspension and brakes are new, as is the three-cylinder engine that has of course already been able to test run extensively in the new Speed ​​Triple 1200 RS. Feel free to assume a block that will make revs easier and will also peak extra in power and torque … and will be managed by a box of electronics to tell you – the British are now experts in that area. Stay tuned!