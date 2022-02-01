These last days, Square Enix has been revealing various advances on TriangleStrategy, your next great strategy game developed by the same team behind the acclaimed Octopath Traveler. A new trailer has arrived today, revealing additional details about his gameplay and character. Benedict Pascal.

If you played the demo, you will surely remember benedict pascal, but as I was saying before, this new advance also shows us the ability to change or improve classes once a certain level is reached. Something similar also happens when leveling up weapons, which suggests that this will be a much deeper title than we thought.

Interestingly, the authors of the game previously mentioned that this year they would be announcing “multiple other projects”, although at the moment they did not want to reveal exactly what they were.

Triangle Strategy arrive at Nintendo Switch on March 4, 2022.

Publisher’s note: Without a doubt, Octopath Traveler has been one of the best RPGs I’ve played lately. I think that the visual style of that game certainly gives it a lot of charisma and personality, and I have faith that the same will happen with Triangle Strategy.

Via: Nintendo