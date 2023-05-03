It’s not uncommon for the Playstation Plus Premium offer the possibility to subscribed gamers to try some titles already present or arriving on the store for a limited time. This time it seems to be up to carrion adding to the list, the little pearl born from the minds of the Phobia Game Studios he will see us impersonate a shapeless mass of flesh which, thanks to its tentacles and various power-ups that can be obtained during the game, will have to be able to free itself from the factory in which it is held prisoner.

The proof will be available on both Playstation 4 what up Playstation 5 and will only last an hour, Carrion is a very short game and the test will in fact give us the opportunity to probably already complete a sixth of the title. As usual, all the progress achieved during the trial can be integrated into the full version should you decide to purchase it.

Carrion also shines also for the incredible ease that characterizes the obtaining of his trophies, the majority of the latter will in fact be available throughout history and therefore it will not take much time to complete the list. Although not a masterpiece, Carrion is certainly an interesting title and, if you are in possession of a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription, we can only advise you to give it at least a chance.