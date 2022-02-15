A Russian court on Tuesday opened a new trial against Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, who has been in prison for a year and faces an additional 10 years on new fraud charges.

Navalny, with his prison uniform and shaved head, appeared in a courtroom in the penitentiary where he is serving his sentence, alongside his lawyers and surrounded by guards.

During the hearing, the opponent took advantage of a technical recess caused by an audio problem to hug his wife Yulia.

On Monday, the wife of the anti-corruption activist denounced the “cowardice” of the Russian government. She called the process “illegal” and the accusations “dishonest”.

Navalny, 45, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in February 2021 in another case on fraud charges, a trial the activist called political and rigged.

He is being held in the Pokrov penal colony, 100 kilometers east of Moscow. The process started on Tuesday takes place in the penitentiary, which was criticized by supporters of Navalny.

In 2020, Navalny spent several months recovering in Germany after surviving a poisoning attempt, which he blames on President Vladimir Putin.

A great enemy of the Kremlin, he was arrested in January 2021 when he returned to Russia and sentenced shortly thereafter.

