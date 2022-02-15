This Tuesday, February 15, the trial was opened against the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, who faces 10 years – more – in prison. The activist has been in jail for more than a year and is being tried from his prison for a case of fraud that has been denounced as “political” by several international organizations.

From a room in his penal colony, 100 km east of Moscow, Alexei Navalny attended the start of his new trial. The Russian opponent, imprisoned for more than a year, appeared in his prison uniform and with his hair shaved.

“I have not been found guilty yet, but they present me with prison clothes (…), so that the grandmother who watches television thinks that I am already in jail anyway,” he protested.

His lawyers asked that his client dress in civilian clothes and that the case be transferred to a court in the Russian capital, but Judge Margarita Kotova rejected the demands.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, his wife Yulia Navalnaya, and lawyers Olga Mikhailova and Vadim Kobzev during the hearing, in the city of Pokrov, Russia, on February 15, 2022. © Reuters – Denis Kaminev

The process is being held behind closed doors, but Navalny was seen hugging his partner, and constant support, Yulia Navalnaya, who had demanded that she be allowed to attend the trial on Monday on her Instagram account.

“Listen up, cowards and scoundrels! I demand that I be allowed to go to my husband’s trial. It is my perfectly legal right. (…) The trial is public, I am Alexei’s wife, we have two children and we have been together for more than 20 years. I have every reason to be in the room and face his “court of him,” she posted.

Navalny is persecuted by a case of alleged fraud

In the new fraud case, which began to be debated on Tuesday, Navalny is accused of having embezzled more than 4.7 million dollars in donations to his organizations.

The Russian Investigative Committee alleges that the opponent used this sum “for the acquisition of personal and material goods, as well as for the payment of expenses (including vacations abroad)”, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. .

Navalny also faces a further six months in prison for contempt of court during one of his hearings last year.

The activist, known for having shown the luxurious palace that Putin allegedly had built and for fighting corruption and for his activity in favor of political plurality in Russia, was first imprisoned on January 17, 2021 for a period of two years and medium. He was accused of having violated the probation of a process that accused him again of fraud and that also implicated his brother in 2014.

Prison guards are seen near the entrance to the IK-2 men’s penitentiary facility, in the city of Pokrov in Russia’s Vladimir region, on February 15, 2022. © Reuters – Denis Kaminev

The activist continues to affirm that his convictions are for political purposes. The NGO Amnesty International attributed him the status of a prisoner of conscience and stated that “he was imprisoned not for any crime duly recognized under international law, but for demanding the right to equal participation in public life for himself and his followers and for asking an uncorrupted government.

Survivor of a poisoning in August 2020

In 2020, Navalny survived a poisoning attempt for which the politician directly accuses Russia. In July 2020, the activist openly opposed the referendum that sought to make changes to the Russian Constitution, to, among other things, allow Vladimir Putin to run for two more terms.

On August 20 of the same year, Navalny collapsed on a flight from Siberia to Moscow. He was transferred to Germany where he received treatment and after which international experts concluded poisoning with the military nerve agent Novichok.

According to Amnesty International, there is strong evidence that agents of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) were involved in the poisoning.

Municipal workers arrive to paint over a graffiti depicting imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny with the caption “The hero of the new era”, in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 28, 2021. © EFE

It is after his convalescence in Germany and his return to Russia, on January 17, 2021, that Navalny was arrested at the airport in the Moscow capital, the date from which the sentences against the prisoner have multiplied.

Despite everything, you could read on his Twitter account this Tuesday: “I will continue to fight against the authorities. I am not afraid of the FSB, or chemical weapons, or Putin.”

Navalny, in the list of terrorists and extremists of Russia

In June 2021, the Russian Justice described the opposition’s organizations as “extremist”, such as the Anti-Corruption Fund (FBK), known for its high-level investigations into Russian elites.

This rating caused its closure and increased repression against its supporters. Many of them are now in exile.

Navalny was also included in the list of “terrorists and extremists” and is also prosecuted for extremism. A third trial could be held in this case.

Amid tensions between Russia and the West over the deployment of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declared Tuesday at a joint press conference with Vladimir Putin: “Regarding Navalny, my position is very clear and his conviction is incompatible with the principles of the rule of law”.

