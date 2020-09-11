With these fashions armed with a compact Bosch Efficiency Line CX engine, Trek intends to make routes that beforehand appeared too robust accessible, by way of tough terrain, technical, singletracks and that contain a number of days of journey.

Equipped Models they incorporate a brand new body and suspension designed for singletrails and roads. As well as, to make the journey attainable, the bicycles are geared up with racks, fenders, lights and kickstand. Trek engineers have provide you with an city bike with path energy, as a result of they count on these fashions to be appropriate for commuting round city, weekend mountain driving, and outside trip adventures.

Trek PowerFly Geared up.

The detachable RIB battery is constructed into the body, like all Trek fashions, and requires no instruments to take away. The motor has a customizable pace sensor that prompts and deactivates it mechanically in line with the chosen circumstances in order that pedaling is fluid. It has a variety of 54 km on troublesome terrain and 112 km on extra civilized roads.

It has 100mm rear journey and 120mm entrance suspension journey that allows this bike to roll off the tarmac at nearly any level. All fashions are geared up with dropper posts, hydraulic disc brakes and a pair of.4 ” pneumatic.

He PVP varies from € 3,199 from the Powerfly Sport 4 Geared up mannequin to the € 6,499 of the Powerfly FS 9 Geared up.

Most help 25 km / h

Battery capability 500-625 Wh

Loading time 3-5 hours

Autonomy on the hardest and most troublesome terrain 54 km

Autonomy on simple and easy terrain 112 km