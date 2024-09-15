The 4th Abu Dhabi Neurology Conference, which kicked off the day before yesterday at the Intercontinental Hotel in Abu Dhabi and continues until today, reviewed the latest treatments and medications for migraine or acute migraine headaches, which make a real difference for patients and relieve their pain, in addition to the latest developments in neurology, including diagnosis, care and modern medications, to enhance the healthcare services provided to patients.

The conference, which is organised by the Emirates Neurological Society under the patronage of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), a subsidiary of the Pure Health Group, and the United Arab Emirates University, will be attended by a group of experts, doctors, nurses, researchers and specialists in the field of neurology from inside and outside the country.

The fourth edition of the conference aims to discuss and share the latest developments and research findings in the field of neurology, through workshops that include presentations, lectures and discussions on various neurological conditions, modern diagnostic techniques and treatment methods, and emerging trends related to neurology, said Dr. Naji Riyashi, Consultant Neurologist at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City and Conference Chairman.

He added that the participants discussed neuro-ophthalmic disorders, diagnosing diseases and abnormalities that illustrate neurological disorders, and identifying their types, to understand neurological and motor disorders of the eye, in addition to important discussions about retinal diseases, to reach the appropriate and correct diagnosis, and determine the appropriate treatment mechanism for them.

Regarding new treatments in neurology, the conference chairman stated that participants reviewed types of modern treatments for migraine or acute migraine, and the latest developments in modern treatments and medications, most notably the first and only nasal spray treatment that contains CGRP receptor antagonists, and intravenous ACGRP treatment, which is a new type of treatment used to prevent and treat migraine pain, and treatments that make a real difference for patients and relieve their pain. The sessions also discussed the effects of the new multi-site electrical stimulation device on patients’ motor symptoms and pain.

He pointed out that the sessions and workshops during the second day discussed multiple sclerosis, headaches, movement disorders, epilepsy, the nervous system, and other various topics related to neurology.

The 4th Abu Dhabi Neurology Conference is a unique international event that brings together leading experts, researchers and professionals in the field of neurology to discuss the latest information on brain diseases.

It is also a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and dissemination of recent advances in neurological diagnosis, treatment, and research.