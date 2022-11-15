American and Canadian doctors have for the first time successfully treated a fetus, still in the womb, with a rare and deadly genetic disease, Pompe disease, which causes muscle weakness and begins to cause serious damage to major organs, such as the heart. , before birth.

Babies born with Pompe disease often have enlarged hearts and die within two years if left untreated. The disease is very rare, occurring in less than 1 in 100,000 live births, and is caused by mutations in a gene that produces acid alpha-glucosidase, an enzyme that breaks down glycogen, the main source of fuel for our cells. Without it or with limited amounts, glycogen accumulates dangerously in the body.

These physicians initiated treatment with enzyme replacement therapy during fetal development, with the goal of achieving better outcomes than postnatal treatment, which is often death in early infancy, a tone very low muscle or dependency on a respirator.

“Enzyme replacement therapy is a new frontier in the field of fetal therapy, it has been exciting to see how it has gone from being a research project in my lab to having an impact on the outcome of this family,” said Tippi MacKenzie. , from the University of California in San Francisco (United States) and lead author of the work, which has been published in the scientific journal ‘New England Journal of Medicine’.

After six prenatal enzyme replacement treatments at the Ottawa Hospital (Canada), the girl, Ayla, was born at term. She is receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario and is now healthy herself at 16 months of age. She has normal heart and motor function and is meeting developmental milestones. Pompe disease has killed two of Ayla’s sisters, Zara and Sara, before.

“When we had Ayla, we didn’t know if she would be able to walk. We didn’t know if she would be able to talk. We didn’t know if she would be able to eat. We didn’t know if she would be able to laugh. So as she reaches each of these milestones, We continue to be amazed at her progress. So, yes, it’s something I think sometimes we take for granted, but most of the time we are very aware that it’s a miracle,” explains Zahid Bashir, Ayla’s father.

Under normal circumstances, Ayla’s family would have traveled to the UC San Francisco Fetal Treatment Center, however, COVID-19 restrictions made international travel unfeasible.

So experts from Canadian and US hospitals met with the family as a team via the Internet to discuss alternatives. Throughout the process, the entire team met weekly to discuss the health of the mother and fetus and monitor response to treatment.

The researchers hope that the success of this first application and the publication of this case study will increase awareness of this clinical trial among parents with known risk of transmitting these diseases and the physicians who treat them.

“Seeing how well Ayla is doing, it is important to continue clinical trials to establish whether this type of fetal therapy will be a good option for other families when treatment in the neonatal period is not early enough,” said Pranesh Chakraborty. , another of the trial leaders.

Two other patients with different lysosomal diseases have been enrolled in the clinical trial and both have completed prenatal enzyme replacement therapy. The first patient gave birth at the end of October, and the second in November. Both are fine.

“The emergence of a new medical treatment that will ease the burden of Pompe disease for this family, and that may help other families affected by devastating genetic diseases, is exciting and incredibly fulfilling. We feel very privileged and honored to be a part of this international collaboration to help make this world’s first treatment a reality,” said Dr. Karen Fung-Kee-Fung, a maternal-fetal family medicine specialist at Ottawa Hospital and professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Ottawa.