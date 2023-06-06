AFPi

06/05/2023 – 18:08

A treatment that involves genetically modifying the body’s immune cells has reduced the risk of disease progression by 74% in people with a rare type of blood cancer, according to study results released on Monday.

Ciltacabtagene autoleucel, also known by the trade name Carvykti, was tested in a clinical trial involving 419 patients with multiple myeloma unresponsive to commonly prescribed chemotherapy treatment with lenalidomide.

While the use of lenalidomide “has become widespread, so has the number of patients whose disease no longer responds to treatment,” oncologist Oreofe Odejide said at the annual meeting of the American Society of Medical Oncology, where the results were presented.

Carvykti “delivers remarkably effective results compared to current options for patients” and “can be used safely in earlier stages of treatment,” added Odejide, who was not involved in this study.

In the clinical trial, half of the patients received Carvykti and the other half received a combination of drugs that are often prescribed today, including chemotherapy and steroids.

“After a median follow-up of 16 months, researchers found that ciltacabtagene autoleucel reduced the risk of disease progression by 74% compared with standard treatments,” according to a statement.

Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that affects a type of white blood cell called plasma cells or plasma cells, and can cause progressive damage to the bones, kidneys and immune system.

The disease affects seven out of every 100,000 people each year, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The risk increases with age and has a higher incidence in men and black people.

There is currently no cure for multiple myeloma, although its progress can be slowed or stopped for a long time.

The new treatment involves extracting T cells with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) from the patient and genetically modifying them in the laboratory so that they acquire specific proteins called receptors, capable of seeking out and destroying cancer cells.

During the clinical trial, the number of serious or life-threatening adverse events was slightly higher in the group receiving Carvykti than in the other group (97% versus 94%). Furthermore, three-quarters of the participants had an excessive immune reaction and about 5% had neurotoxicity syndrome.

Researchers will continue to follow all of these patients to determine the long-term effects and impact of these treatments on quality of life. The clinical trial was funded by Janssen Research & Development and Legend Biotech USA.
























