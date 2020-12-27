Travel preferences will change in 2021. First of all, there is a noticeable trend towards a reduction in the average travel time, which is caused by the general acceleration of the pace of life. At the same time, the number of trips per year will increase. Elena Chubina, deputy head of the Tutu Adventure platform, told Izvestia about new tourist requests.

In addition, tourists began to pay more attention to comfort at all stages of the journey. Thus, more and more placements with a high level of service appear, even in hard-to-reach places. In addition, trips in large teams and problems with transfers will be a thing of the past, the specialist predicted.

The tourism industry will be more individualized, she said. Currently, the client is used to the fact that all services are adjusted to his tastes and preferences. In this regard, the traveler either chooses an offer that fully meets his needs, or independently plans a trip.

In April, an expert predicted the emergence of new habits among tourists after the end of the pandemic. So, they will most likely look for places that are safer from an epidemiological point of view, as well as locations that are available with the imposed restrictions – isolation modes, closed borders, suspended air travel and rail links.

In addition, personal cars will become the main means of transportation in the future. At the same time, direct flights to major tourist centers may be somewhat popular – in this case, travelers will not have to experience difficulties with logistics.