A brand new travel program designed to promote national tourism will premiere next week on the La1 TV Channel.

Two couples will take part in the show, which is hosted by a different celebrity every week and will showcase the beauty of Spain.

At the beginning of each episode, the four participants will be given a letter revealing their destinations, instructions for their trip and whether they need to pack a suitcase or a backpack.

Programs have already been filmed in Ibiza and Castilla-La Mancha.