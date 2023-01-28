The Dutch in Turkey should avoid demonstrations and other large gatherings because they can become violent. There is an increasing risk of demonstrations against the Netherlands, according to a new travel advice for Turkey from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The reason for the warning is two recent anti-Islamic actions in which Korans were destroyed. Pegida foreman Edwin Wagensveld tore up a copy of the Koran in The Hague last Sunday.
Earlier in Sweden, a right-wing extremist burned a Quran. These actions ‘may evoke anti-Western feelings and lead to demonstrations’, the travel advice states. ‘There is also an increased threat of an attack against Western targets and places of worship.’
Watch our news videos in the playlist below:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#travel #advice #Turkey #avoid #large #demonstrations
Leave a Reply