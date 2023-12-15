Dispute must be dominated by large companies; projects aim to flow renewable energy from the Northeast and will impact the electricity bill

The government to Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) will hold this Friday (Dec 15, 2023) the 2nd energy transmission auction of 2023. The expectation is to contract R$ 21.7 billion in projects, the largest volume for this type of bidding. 3 lots will be made available, with the 1st, the largest ever offered, being divided into 4 sublots. The contest is scheduled for 10am on B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange).

In total, 4,471 km of transmission lines will be tendered for construction, maintenance and operation, 3,007 km of which will be new lines. The offer includes an increase in conversion capacity at substations to 9,840 MW (megawatts). The central objective is to allow the expansion of the flow capacity of renewable sources in the Northeast, which is experiencing a boom of new wind and solar plant projects.

The investment in new lines will be paid for by energy consumers through electricity bills. The winning companies will have up to 72 months to get the projects off the ground and will win a 30-year concession to operate the structures, being remunerated for this through energy tariffs. It is a business considered so advantageous that it is rare that lots are not sold at these auctions.

The notice establishes that the maximum RAP (Allowed Annual Revenue) for the winners of the auction will be R$3.8 billion, including all projects. This value should fall, since the criterion for defining the winners is whoever offers the lowest value. However, no major discounts are expected this time.

This is because the dispute must have a smaller number of companies and be dominated by large companies in the sector. This factors in the size and technological requirements of the batches. Furthermore, Aneel made the rules for this auction tougher after disqualifying one of the winners of the previous auction, held in June, as it considered her incapable of meeting the requirements.

The lots involve the construction of 9 projects in 5 Brazilian states: Maranhão, Tocantins, Goiás, Minas Gerais and São Paulo. The energy that will come from the Northeast will reach high-capacity substations in the São Paulo cities of Campinas and Ribeirão Preto.

Lot 1 is the largest ever offered. It was divided into 4 sublots to make it more attractive and economically viable. It includes the construction of 1,513 km of direct current transmission lines and maintenance of another 1,468 km.

Lot 1 alone, including its sublots, should receive an investment of R$18.1 billion – 83% of the forecast for the entire auction. Due to its complexity, the project has a completion period of 72 months, longer than the usual 60 months.

The notice approved in November establishes that, if lot 1 has no interested parties, lot 2 will not be auctioned, since the projects are related and connected in the municipality of Silvânia (GO). This lot should require R$2.5 billion in investments. Project 3 is budgeted at R$1 billion.

PREVIOUS AUCTION

In the 1st transmission auction of the year, held in June, Aneel bid on 9 lots totaling R$ 15.7 billion in investments. Discounts reached up to 66%.

The competition was fierce in most lots, with the participation of large players of the electricity sector and new entrants. The big winner was ISA Cteepone of the largest companies in the sector.