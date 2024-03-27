The event, which will be held on the 5th (28th March), will contract R$ 18.2 billion for the construction of 6,464 km of lines and new substations

The Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) will hold on Thursday (28.mar.2024) the 1st electricity transmission auction electricity 2024. The public session is scheduled for 10 am, at B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange).

According to the Power360, market experts believe that the event should have fierce competition and the participation of large companies in the sector. The main expectation is for bids from Eletrobraswho confirmed interest in lots offered.

This will be the 3rd broadcast auction held under the current president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) – there were two bids in 2023. In the new dispute, the expectation is to hire R$18.2 billion in investments for the construction of 6,464 km of lines and substations with 9,200 MW of transformation capacity.

15 lots will be offered. Most ventures aim to expand the basic network in the Northeast to enable the full flow of plants already contracted in the region and face the expectation of contracting high amounts of energy from new renewable production projects, with emphasis on wind and solar plants.

Investment in new lines will be paid for by all energy consumers –even those who do not benefit from these new structures–through an increase in electricity bills. The winning companies will have up to 72 months to get the projects off the ground and will win a 30-year concession to operate the structures, being remunerated through energy tariffs.

The notice establishes that the maximum RAP (Allowed Annual Revenue) for the winners of the auction will be R$2.98 billion, adding all projects. This value should fall, since the criterion for defining the winners is the discount. This means that the company that offers the biggest discount on the maximum RAP defined for each contract will win.

The projects cover 14 states. They are: Ceará, Piauí, Tocantins, Rio Grande do Norte, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Alagoas, Bahia, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Maranhão.

According to the rules of the notice, lot 12 will only be auctioned if the 1st is sold. Likewise, sets 14 and 15 depend on the bidding for lot 6. Aneel's expectation is that 34,900 direct and indirect jobs will be created with the execution of the projects.

WHAT TO EXPECT

O Itaú BBA bet on fierce competition, with the participation of large energy groups, either alone or through consortiums, despite some of the traditional players have a high degree of leverage. The bank believes there is little room for new entrants in the segment given aggressive bidding and challenging projects.

According to bank analysts, the participation of traditional groups such as ISA Cteep, Alupar, Engie BrasilEletrobras, Energisa, Neoenergia It is CPFL (Companhia Paulista de Força e Luz).

According to Rodrigo Petrassospecialist in the area of ​​private projects and partner at the firm Toledo Marchettithe high competition and the return of Eletrobras, which should present an offer for most of the available lots, should allow discounts on RAP to be significant.

“It is expected that the discounts offered will continue to be aggressive, confirming the high competitiveness demonstrated by the sector in auctions in recent years”says the expert, who considers that the market “it still seems to be faltering in the development and improvement of mechanisms aimed at mitigating construction risks”.

Alberto Bullpartner in the firm's Energy area Veiranoquestions whether discounts will remain high. “This is the 3rd successive auction with very relevant investment values, above R$15 billion. It will be interesting to see if interested parties can feel a little more comfortable in eventually reducing the discount offered. We have seen that discounts have fluctuated, on average, between approximately 40% and 50%”.