EA “very little old man with a huge bald head and a face covered all over with black whiskers” suddenly comes out of the bushes, stares intently at seven-year-old James, waves at him and croaks, “Come over to me and I’ll be yours.” show something wonderful.”

Presumably, not only did all the alarm bells ring with parents, but James has no parents at all, who were eaten up in London right at the beginning of Roald Dahl’s children’s book “James and the Giant Peach” by a huge maddened rhinoceros that had escaped from London Zoo”. .

Dahl could hardly show more clearly that he relies on readers who want to explore the space between reality and the grotesque with him: yes, fatal traffic accidents happen in London, they also happened in 1961, when the book was first published. But a herbivore attacking two passers-by? Except, of course, the image of a rhino roaring through the streets is irresistible, and when an author wants to blast their child protagonist’s parents out of the story, that’s not a bad solution.

A different fairy tale

And so it goes: James, suddenly an orphan, is staying with two ghastly aunts who are constantly arguing and who are also physically opposites – one overslender, the other plump – embody opposites, but torment James with outdoing wickedness. He has to work constantly, doesn’t get anything to eat for days, and if he doesn’t feel like it, he’s locked in the basement with the rats.



Roald Dahl: “James and the Giant Peach”. With pictures by Quentin Blake. Translated from the English by Sabine and Emma Ludwig. Penguin Junior, Munich 2022. 176 p., hardcover, €18. From 6 years

:



Image: Penguin Jr



As much as Dahl takes up fairy tale motifs without falling into a fairy tale tone, this Cinderella in the form of a boy can hardly recognize the fairy of the original in her lint-bearded helper. The fact that he nevertheless accepts the croaked invitation is due to sheer necessity. In any case, the old man offers him a paper bag containing “little green things” that move, “a thousand long slimy crocodile tongues,” explains the old man, and that they contain “more power and magic than the rest of the world put together”. .







Can you change a work without permission?

The man says he should use this for himself to get himself out of misery, only that James stumbles on the way into the house and accidentally dumps the bag at the foot of the stunted peach tree, thus starting the development that the title of the Buchs reveals: The concentrated magic causes the tree to blossom and the peach, which develops in fast motion, to ripen, which is accompanied by enormous growth.

Most importantly, James finds out that the spell has not only enlarged the fruit itself, but also some animals. He finds his way through a hidden opening into the interior of the peach and soon into the pit, where he encounters a centipede, an earthworm, a firefly, a grasshopper and a ladybug, and it is the interactions of these groups that shape the novel from now on .







Outrageous as this story is, it is firmly rooted in the author’s present. The peach, soon to be dragged through the air by captured seagulls, meets and later arrives over the ocean with the Queen Mary en route to New York, impaled by the Empire State Building, and the travelers – James and his friends – become received there by the authorities of the big city such as the fire brigade, the police and the mayor. But that goes hand in hand with experiences that are based on a more magical understanding of our world, above all the encounter with the cloud men, responsible for weather phenomena of all kinds, who turn out to be implacable enemies once they have been provoked.

A series of Roald Dahl’s novels has just been published with the classic illustrations by Quentin Blake and in a fresh, often sounding German translation. The texts are unaffected by the deletions and rewritings found in the recent English edition, responding to perceived sensibilities of those who are expected to purchase and read or read Dahl’s work. Leaving aside the fundamental question of whether it is legitimate to alter a work of art without the author’s consent (Roald Dahl died in 1990), who makes the decision as to what is expendable in the original and what is not, by what means, and on what basis? In the case of “James and the Giant Peach”, according to media reports, the editors of Dahl’s cloud men had parted ways – in favor of cloud people.

At the end it is said that James told his story over and over again, then published it as a book. “And you just read that,” the text concludes. Hopefully it stays that way.

