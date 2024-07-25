A new edition of the competition is officially taking place. Comic-Con of San Diegoan event that brings together the best of pop culture such as movies, video games, anime, comics and much more, and compacts it into one place offering people panels with actors, movie previews and even news from the world of toys. And within all the news, there has arrived something very special for fans of the 90’s and Hasbro.

A new trailer has been released for Transformers One, a new way to bring these transforming robots to the big screen, because this time the production is not a live action, but a fully animated film to the delight of people who have been asking for it for years from this perspective. In the video we can see the iconic characters from the animated series having confrontations between Autobots and Decepticons.

You can check it out here:

Here is the synopsis of the film:

TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, best known as sworn enemies but once united as brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. The first fully computer-animated Transformers film, it features an all-star voice cast including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

Remember that this movie has a release date of next month. September 19th.

Via: Paramount

Author’s note: The truth is that it looks much better than the attempts that have been launched to return the saga to live action terrain. We will have to take a look at it soon.