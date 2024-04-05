In recent months, GTA Online has become a trend, this is due to the revelation that an update will arrive in the middle of the year and that is why there are some gifts that Rockstar Games for those who remain faithful to enter the servers where theft and profits in the casino are the order of the day. And we have recently talked about additions that people will appreciate because there are not only skins, but also money that is always useful to buy more things within the environment.

First it is established that there will be A new version of transformation racing, where checkpoints bring new surprises. It is added that the known Baddie changes vehicles randomly selected from a list at the different checkpoints until all the cars on the list have been used. In Vehicle Roulette, the changes are even more unexpected and will challenge players to adapt to vehicles randomly drawn from a longer list and double GTA$ and RP can be won until April 10.

There will also be the option of clandestinely craft weapons from a secure bunker, pack them into a delivery vehicle, and deliver them to the delivery point in one piece to earn double rewards for completing bunker sell missions on the aforementioned dates. Completing 3 bunker investigation missions will earn you an additional lump sum of GTA$100,000 and the Dollar Daggers Sweatshirt as part of the weekly challenge. Surplus gun parts can be delivered to local gun shops in a quick delivery.e Ammu-Nation in exchange for double GTA$ and RP.

Also present is the Double GTA$ and quadruple RP in Gerald's contact missions, since users can get fully involved filled in the criminal underworld of Los Santos collaborating in various illicit activities in Gerald's contact missions, which include Gerald Retires and award double GTA$ and an impressive quadruple RP.

Here is the list of new cars:

–Ocelot XA-21 (supercar)

– Pegassi Torero (classic sports car)

–Dinka Thrust (motorcycle)

– Declasse Tulip (muscle car)

– Rune Cheburek (classic sports car)

This and many more details can be seen in the GTA official page. Remember that you must have the membership for more benefits.

Via: Rockstar Statement

Editor's note: It's amazing how long this game has been and still has millions of active users. When the world of GTA VI arrives, I don't want to imagine how many people will make the move.