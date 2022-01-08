This week the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX began and the board of the Cruz Azul Celeste Machine continues working to incorporate new elements in some areas of the field, because in addition to the negotiation with Boca Juniors, to become the attacker services Cristian Pavon, the club also seeks to reinforce its central defense.
In the first instance, according to information from ESPN, the La Noria team seeks to add as reinforcement to the youth Guaraní Alexis Duarte of Cerro Porteño, a player they have linked with for a long time, however, if they cannot close a deal with him, they would have another option on their list.
According to sources ESPN, Roberto Fernandez is the other back row found in the Machine options deck, the player of the Guaraní Club It is the second option in case the arrival of Alexis Duarte, so a final decision will have to be made in the coming days.
It must be taken into account that both players are young with only 21 years of age and are considered as two players with a lot of potential and future in their country.
According to the sources of the aforementioned media, the clubs would have valued at Duarte Y Fernandez in about $ 4 million Y $ 3.5 million, respectively, and they would be a good future bet for the Mexican club.
On the other hand, it must be remembered that the celestial central defense has been in decline recently, since it had the casualties of Josué Reyes and Alexis Peña, the first one is already a player of Maroons of the Expansion League MX and the second returned to Chivas after a year on loan, in the same way, Julio Cesar Domínguez Y Pablo Aguilar They are already 34 years old and a generational change is required.
