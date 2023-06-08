Friday, June 9, 2023
New tram line | The doors of the light rail car will open to city residents next week

June 8, 2023
City|New tram line

City|New tram line

The new tram line will probably start service between Helsinki’s Itäkeskus and Espoo’s Keilaniemi in the fall.

For the townspeople there is an opportunity to get a peek inside the Helsinki region’s new light rail car in Helsinki and Espoo next week.

On line 15 between Itäkeskus and Keilaniemi, the Artic X54 wagon, which will start later this year, is on display in four places.

The doors open in Otaniemi at the Aalto University stop on Wednesday, at Leppävaara station on Thursday, in Maunula at the Pakilantie stop on Friday and in Itäkeskus at the Raaseporintie stop on Saturday.

According to Helsinki Region Transport (HSL), the express tram is at every stop between 3pm and 6pm.

34 meter-long Artic X54 wagons can be driven in two directions, i.e. the cabins are at each end and the doors are on both sides.

Traffic is scheduled to start next fall. HSL will decide on a more precise date, most likely at the end of August.

