A.Initially, train drivers on the rail routes in the greater Karlsruhe area could not believe their eyes when a tram approached on the opposite track. That was more than a quarter of a century ago. The “Karlsruhe model” has long since not only been everyday life, but has also found imitators elsewhere: trams that leave their urban networks according to schedule to switch to the “mainline” system via switch connections are also found in Germany, for example, in Kassel, Saarbrücken and Chemnitz. The track change creates direct connections between city centers and the surrounding regions. This makes rail transport attractive, because annoying transfers are no longer necessary. The system changers are called “Tram-Trains” in modern German.

Not only in Karlsruhe, but also in other cities, the lifespan of the first tram-train generations is coming to an end. And elsewhere, the traffic turnaround is planned with “Regiostadtbahnen”. “We are faced with the task of making the Karlsruhe model future-proof and making it attractive for further new applications in other regions,” says Alexander Pischon, head of the Karlsruhe transport company and also managing director of Albtal-Verkehrs-Gesellschaft, which has more than 500 Kilometers of light rail network served in the region. “In order to be able to offer the model economically in the future, we need attractive procurement prices for the two-system vehicles, which are more expensive compared to the full rail multiple unit.”