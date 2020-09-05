Moscow-2020 trains will run on the Koltsevaya, Bolshaya Koltsevaya and Kaluzhsko-Rizhskaya metro traces. The peculiarity of the brand new trains is that the width of the doorways shall be elevated by 15 %, the spacious inter-car passage shall be elevated by 57 %, the newest passenger data system will seem, together with enlarged LCD shows with a subway line diagram above the doorways, new data shows within the consoles underneath the ceiling, a system of LCD displays on the partitions, enlarged contact screens for constructing routes, USB ports for charging devices shall be 5 instances bigger, they may match on every seat.

