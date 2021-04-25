Since Focus Home Interactive introduced its next action game based on Warhammer 40,000, Necromunda: Hired Gun, small videos have been offered that expose details of the game developed by Streum On Studio. A game that will give strong doses of action and that has been presenting its arsenal of weapons with dedicated trailers. Now, New trailers for Necromunda: Hired Gun show small doses of its mighty action.

Thus, the Focus Home Interactive account Has published new trailers for Necromunda: Hired Gun qThey delve into increases, such as strength, thus giving new attack options beyond the powerful weapons that have been seen.

Smash your enemies with sheer force thanks to the increased force boost!

We could interpret that in addition to all those high-caliber weapons, and that characteristic mastiff that will accompany the protagonist through the bounty hunter missions that he must face, the mercenary’s own physical strength is one more weapon. And it is that to this video that shows that aptitude, other videos are added where he delves into other weapons that were yet to be seen.

And also, they delve a little more into the customization options that each of them can have. In the other videos where we can see what would be the low cadence rifle, perfect for long distances and lethal shots.

Navigate an ocean of crime and corruption to balance Necromunda’s bloody ecosystem like a merciless hired gun. The money is good, the dog is loyal, and the gun is trustworthy, but can you survive the hunt? Necromunda: Hired Gun is a fast paced, violent and exciting indie FPS set in the darkest reaches of Warhammer 40,000’s most infamous hive city.

. For the right price, take out the most notorious gangsters and mutants. Your arsenal is an expanding arsenal. Her body is enhanced with a dozen customizable power ups to run on walls and jump over chasms. Your cyber-mastiff will sniff and kill enemies for you, while your grappling hook will allow you to traverse massive environments quickly and agilely.

. – A fast paced indie FPS in the Warhammer 40,000 universe

– Upgrade and fight alongside your loyal cyber-mastiff

– Endless customization of weapons and augmentations

– Upgrade, progress and level up as you collect rewards.

Necromunda Hired Gun is scheduled to hit Xbox consoles on June 1 and Playstation, as well as PC, more specifically in the Steam digital store. It is a game that confirmed its arrival on new generation consoles and which is expected to offer some information in the coming weeks about that version. A DOOM-style shooter set in Warhammer 40,000 that is raising a lot of expectation

