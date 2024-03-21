After the failure that was the last season of game of Thrones, fans of George RR Martin's work came to believe that we would never see a world-worthy adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire. Fortunately, House of the Dragon He showed us a ray of hope. Thus, Today new trailers for the second season of this series have been released.

HBO has shared, not one, but two new trailers for the second season of House of the Dragon, each focused on the sides of this civil war in Westeros. The Black trailer is dedicated to Rhaenyra Targaryen and his family, while the Green trailer shows Aegon II Targaryen in his quest to maintain power.

As you can see, the two trailers give us a good idea of ​​the conflict that awaits us. Here we can see the battles of Harrenhal, as well as other important moments that marked the Dance of Dragons. Considering that the first season of the series made some changes to the book of Fire & Blood, It will be interesting if the new chapters will adhere more to what was seen in Martin's original workor they will also have a couple of modifications.

Best of all, we won't have to wait long to see the Dance of Dragons in action, since the second season of House of the Dragon It will be released on June 16, 2024. On related topics, more seasons of House of the Dragon are on the way. Likewise, this is the number of episodes that the second season will have.

Editor's Note:

I can't wait to see the new season of House of the Dragon. The first season was spectacular, and captivating at all times. Considering everything that is coming, I already want to see how HBO manages to adapt this fantastic story.

Via: HBO