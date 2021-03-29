Although the confirmation of the arrival of Chivarly 2 dates back years, the last few weeks have seen a lot of activity from Torn Banner Studios. Several trailers have exposed various maps of this multiplayer game, giving small previews of what players will have to face in multiplayer skirmishes. Now, New Trailers for Chivalry 2, Crossplay Beta and Tournament Map

In the first place, we focus on the trailer that exposes a map that, without introducing a game mode, could do so. It is the map that exposes a new combat area in a typical medieval tournament venue. Although it is not a map to face two soldiers in a tie, it does give the feeling that in the future they could do something like that.

Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first-person battle game inspired by medieval-style movies. Players will experience the most iconic action moments of the time: sword duels, storms of flaming arrows, castle sieges… and much more!

But this time, the channel Youtube by Torn Banner, It has not only remained in a trailer to show a new battlefield. The launch is approaching and, with it, the need for testing. Given the Chivalry 2 It is planned to reach both PC, Xbox and Playstation consoles, it is necessary to cover the server and beta tests for the final necessary adjustments. But around this multiplayer proposal, the cross-game beta is anticipated in one of these new Chivalry 2 trailers.

In other words, when the time comes, Xbox, Playstation and PC users will be able to play bloody battles together. Taking advantage of this trend of unveiling maps in each trailer, this time very important information about said beta is added. A beta that you can sign up for, although users who pre-purchase in-game will have absolute priority to participate.

Take a look at The Siege of Rudhelm, a Team Objective map that is playable in its entirety for the first time during the Chivalry 2 Crossplay closed beta. Pre-order for guaranteed access to the closed beta, April 23-26!

The closed beta will test the cross-play of Chivalry 2, and will be held between April 23 and 26. Chivalry 2 is scheduled to launch next June, both on Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as on PC, via the Epic Games Store.

