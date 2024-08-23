Phantom Blade Zero is positioned as one of the most anticipated titles for the PlayStation 5 and PC. Thus, within the framework of Gamescom, The developers have shared a new look at the gameplay of this titlewhich looks like the action game that many have been waiting for a long time.

At this time, S-Game, a studio from China, continues to work hard on Phantom Blade Zerowhich is described as An action game with combat inspired by wuxia and kung-fuwith a system of parries and blocks, which will allow each player to feel like a true warrior. In this way, the new trailer is focused on its combat mechanics.

Along with this, it has been revealed that the game will feature a semi-open world, which will provide large spaces to explore and complete some secondary challenges, although you will always have the main objective in mind. Although there is still no release date for the moment Phantom Blade Zero, available in the future. In related news, here’s why this title isn’t coming to Xbox.

Author’s Note:

Once again, China is making its potential when it comes to making action games clear. Maybe it has to do with their culture, or the impact that Jackie Chan’s movies had on a generation, but it seems like they know exactly what it takes to make an adrenaline-filled experience.

Via: PlayStation