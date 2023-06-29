We are a few days away from the month of July, and that means that new video games are going to be released, and clearly one of the most important to arrive is Pikmin 4. Reason why Nintendo It is already in a stage of strong promotion for it, this in order for all types of audiences to approach the franchise with this specific installment.

To achieve this goal, a new video has been released, which is quite extensive compared to the trailers that have already been seen on past occasions, and its content is more explanatory in relation to this world that players are going to explore. Mentioning from the basics about the characters, to explaining how the franchise is played.

Here you can see it:

This new installment of Pikmin It is focused on addressing all audiences, which is why it is made clear in the video that there is the ability to focus enemies, in addition to the fact that there are no time pressures like in the first games. Added to that are new types of aliens, with the ice and shiny types making their debut here.

Remember that the title is released on July 21.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: The truth is that I already want this game to arrive, since with respect to Nintendo, there will be a drought of titles until October, which is when the year-end stretch begins where everything comes out. We will have to wait a few more days to try it.