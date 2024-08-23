The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is one of Nintendo’s most important games for the second half of this year, so it shouldn’t come as a big surprise that the Japanese company is constantly reminding the public that we’re getting closer to the release of this title. So recently a new look at this installment was shared.

Through its social networks, Nintendo has shared a new look at Echoes of Wisdom. To be specific, This little preview shows us the Farone Reservoir, one of the locations that we can visit throughout our adventure in this version of Hyrule.

The deku live in the lush, labyrinthine Farone Swamp, though Zelda will encounter plenty of other beings there!#Zelda#EchoesOfWisdom pic.twitter.com/VN3M8ix3mF — Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) August 23, 2024

Just like A Link to the Past and A Link Between Worldsthe swamp is a part of Hyrule we’ve already visited, but this version will have a number of differences and, thanks to the game’s unique mechanics, We will be able to explore this section in a completely unique way. Something that will surely please all fans.

We remind you that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will arrive on the Nintendo Switch on September 26, 2024. In related topics, you can learn more about this game here. Also, will it be possible to play as Link in this title?

It will be very interesting to revisit this version of Hyrule for a third time. With a number of changes, surprises will surely be a constant, something that all fans are looking forward to.

Via: Nintendo