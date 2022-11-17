With Ash crowned the best trainer of Pokemon, many wonder what will happen to the anime in the future. Although at the moment there is no clear answer related to the boy from Pallet Town, the trailer of the next episode reveals what Goh was doing while the final battle against Leon was taking place.

Chapter 133 of the anime will move away from Ash, to focus on Goh, the companion of our protagonist throughout Pokemon Journeyswho travels to a mysterious island in order to capture Mew, and thus fulfill your dream. This is the description of the episode:

“At the same time as Ash’s Masters Tournament Finals, Goh heads to ‘The End of the World’ to search for Mew. Goh, Gary, Horace, Danika, and Quillon landed on the island, but they lost contact with Professor Amaranth in the lab, and their Pokéballs also stopped working. In a desperate rush, what will be the fate of Goh and his friends as they continue their search for Mew?”

Considering that Ash fulfilled his dream of winning a Pokémon League of this height, the possibility that Goh also achieves his goal is not ruled out, and be able to capture Mew. We can only wait for the next chapter, and see what will happen to this character.

Editor's Note:

It is about time to know what will happen to Ash. With the next generation of Pokémon kicking off tomorrow, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before the future of anime is revealed, whether we continue on the path we’ve been on for 25 years, or already see something. different.

