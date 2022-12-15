During this year koei tecmo It seems to have had a spontaneous revival, since new games of the brand were confirmed, which to this day no intentions of reviving are seen. Ninja Gaiden. Among the titles announced is Wo Long: Fallen Dynastysame that can remember the adventures of Ryu Hayabusa because of his rampant action.

After having several weeks without information, Team Ninja finally revealed a new advance, in which we can see how the main character faces deadly enemies who will not give him quarter. The gameplay can be quite similar to that of Nioh!, then those who want to have a third party will surely be satisfied.

Check it here:

This is the synopsis of the game:

Year 184, end of the Han dynasty in China. The land is plunged into chaos and destruction. After years of prosperity, the imperial dynasty is about to fall. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the dramatic and action-packed story of a nameless militiaman struggling to survive in a dark fantasy version of the end of the Han Dynasty, filled with demons ravaging the Three Kingdoms. Players will face deadly creatures and enemy soldiers with swordsmanship inspired by Chinese martial arts, awakening their inner power to turn the tables. Wo Long means crouching dragon and refers to a hero or other great person who is not yet known. This story shows officers who will be heroes during their “unknown” period, and also shows the rise of a “nobody”.

Remember that the game launches on March 3, 2023. It will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: This game looks pretty good, and the best thing is that it will be out in the first months of the year. The only sad thing here is that from January to March there are many games that will see the light of day.