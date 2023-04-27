This year has been quite outstanding in terms of movie releases, since it started on the right foot with Ant-Man 3, Shazam 2 and of course, Super Mario Bros. The Movie, which came to break box offices. However, the release schedule continues, and now it is the turn of the new film from transformers to take the spotlight towards the fans.

A new trailer has recently been released for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, a film that has been highly anticipated by the followers of these robots, since now they will enter the stage where they take the form of animals, and of course it is reminiscent of the CGI series of the nineties. Only now, the effects will be like never before seen and therefore, that has instantly attracted attention.

Here you can see it:

This is the synopsis of the tape:

The film takes place in New York City in 1994, where a bloody battle is taking place between the team formed by the Predicons, the Maximals and the Terrorcons against the Autobots and the Decepticons. In addition to this, the Autobots will have to face new enemies such as a new type of undead Transformers. Amidst this chaos and danger, Optimus Prime will become the famous leader of the Autobots.

Remember that the next one is coming 8 of June in theaters.

Via: paramount

editor’s note: It sounds interesting to have a new installment of this saga, after all it’s been six years since the last one, so let’s hope that time is worth less in terms of action movie.