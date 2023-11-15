The series of The Walking Dead It is one of the most successful of the last decade. Although the last episode of the main show aired a year ago, this does not mean that this world has told us everything it has to offer. Not only are there already several spin-offs in broadcast, but in early 2024 it will premiere The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Livewhich will present us with a reunion that fans have been waiting for five years.

The new trailer for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, which once again introduces us to Rick Grimes, still in charge of Andrew Lincoln, and his wife Michonne, played by Danai Gurira. The preview shows us a couple of scenes in which Rick appears fighting some zombies. In the end, Rick addresses Michonne while saying a few words.: “Please, I want you to know that I tried. I want you to know that I love you”.

This series presents us with a love story between two characters who have been transformed by a changing and dangerous world. Both were separated by distance, by an unstoppable power and by the ghosts of their pasts. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead and ultimately a war against the living. While Rick was captured and held captive by the so-called Civic Republichis wife recently resumed her search very carefully.

It is expected that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will be released next February 2024. For those who don’t remember, The Walking Dead premiered in 2010, and is set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies, known as “walkers.” It primarily follows a group of survivors led by Rick Grimes, as they navigate the challenges of the new world, including interactions with other groups of survivors, conflicts with threats both living and undead, and fighting for resources.

The Walking Dead was praised for its character development, storytelling, and exploration of moral dilemmas in a world where traditional social structures have collapsed. Similarly, The series has spawned numerous spin-offssuch as Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, The Ones Who Live, and more, each exploring new dynamics of this new world.

We remind you that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live It will be released next February 2024. On related topics, this is the alternate ending of the original series. Likewise, this is the first look at The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Editor’s Note:

It is incredible that more than a decade after its release, The Walking Dead continues to be a reference in popular culture and contemporary television. It will be interesting if the oversaturation of spin-offs doesn’t end up damaging the image of this show.

Via: The Walking Dead