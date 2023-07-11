We are only a couple of weeks away from the launch of the TV series Twisted Metal from Peacock, and, with the hype machine in full swing, we’ve been given our best look yet at the live-action adaptation of the vehicular combat series, courtesy of a new two-minute trailer. This is not the first we see of the television series Twisted Metal, of course; in April we had a brief introduction to the “engine talker” protagonist played by Anthony Mackie and a small preview of the iconic villain sweet tooth (voiced by Will Arnett and played by Samoa Joe), while back in June we saw the pair exchanging comments and violence in a follow-up clip.

And now, with release day in the offing, Peacock has released a considerably broader look at the action fans can expect. There are cars! Weapons! Car shooting with guns in a shopping mall! We take a look at post-apocalyptic San Francisco and the much more harrowing post-apocalypse beyond the city walls, plus see Neve Campbell as Raven and Thomas Haden Church as Agent Stone. Additionally, Stephanie Beatriz makes a brief appearance in the trailer as Quiet, a “car thief with an impressive axe” who will accompany Mackie’s character as he attempts to navigate the series’ post-apocalyptic wasteland in an effort to deliver a mysterious package on demand. from Raven.

The adaptation of Twisted Metal Peacock, written by Michael Jonathan Smith of Cobra Kai, who also serves as showrunner, will consist of ten 30-minute episodes. It will be released in the United States on July 27, but we have not yet heard details about when it will air internationally.

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: I’m very curious to see this series, it’s a pity that the platform is Peacock, we’ll have to wait and see where it ends up being broadcast in our country.