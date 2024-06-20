Although The Batman II suffered a delay, Matt Reeves fans won’t have to wait long to get a new look at the Gotham City that the filmmaker first introduced us to in 2022, since a new trailer for the series Penguin It is now available.

As we get closer to the release date of Penguin In September, MAX today shared a new trailer for one of its most anticipated series for this year. Here we can see Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb once again, who is focused on reaching the top of Gotham’s criminal world.

Penguin It will consist of eight episodeswhere we will have the opportunity to see a little more about the criminal world after the events of Batman. At the moment it is unknown if Robert Pattinson will reprise the role of the Dark Knight at some point in the film, or if we will even see Joker.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no specific release date, but Penguin will arrive at MAX sometime next September. In related topics, you can learn more about The Batman II here. Likewise, the anime batman ninja will have a sequel.

Author’s Note:

Penguin looks very interesting. As a fan of Batman and Colin Farrell’s performance, I can’t wait to see this new production, something that will position MAX as a platform that everyone should have.

Via: MAX