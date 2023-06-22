Today a new Nintendo Direct, same in which the franchise of Mario was very present, highlighting the remake of Super Mario RPG and also a new delivery in two dimensions. However, before these big releases take place, it’s time for the character to continue interacting with the Rabbids.

As some know, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is receiving DLC ​​content, with a conclusion expected in the appearance of the much-loved Rayman. And now, the second part known as the second part has officially arrived. The Last Spark Hunter, which offers a new adventure with story missions and also battle challenging rivals.

Here you can see its trailer:

This is the description of the DLC:

Explore the Melodic Gardens and investigate to find the source of the threat that hangs over this place that was once vibrant with music. Meet the wild inhabitants of the planet, explore the musical jungle and mysterious ruins scattered throughout this new biome, and sail across the vast sea and sparkling lakes in your newly discovered ship. But be careful, as new enemies await you on this dangerous path. Golems and Fieldbreakers roam the planet, providing new tactical challenges for even the most experienced.

Remember that this content is already available and that it is necessary to have the base game of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope to be able to access.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: It’s a bit sad that there wasn’t much noise in this game compared to the first installment. Let’s hope Rayman can make up for the lack of interest.