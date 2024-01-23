After the success of the One Piece live action series, many are wondering how the One Piece live action series Avatar: The Last Airbender will be seen. Well, we finally have an answer, since today a trailer has been released that gives us a good idea of ​​the type of adaptation that awaits us.

It will be next February 22, 2024 when the eight one-hour chapters are available on Netflix. In this way, today's trailer gives us a new look at the characters we already know, and shows us for the first time what King Bumi, June and Jet look like in this adaptation. This is the official description of the show:

“Along with his new friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastic, action-packed quest to save the world and fight the fearsome attack of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it will not be an easy task.”

In this adaptation, Gordon Cormier plays Aang, Kiawentiio will play Katara, Ian Ousley will play Sokka, and Dallas Liu will be Zuko. In addition, Daniel Dae Kim plays Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee is General Iroh, Casey Camp-Horinek will present his version of Gran Gran, Arden Cho is June, Maria Zhang will play Suki, Sebastien Amoruso will play to Jet, Utkarsh Ambudkar as King Bumi, and Danny Pudi as the mechanist.

Although at the moment we do not have a clear idea of ​​what this adaptation will cover, today's trailer shows us a couple of events from the first two seasons of the Nickelodeon animated series, so it is very likely that the live action series of Netflix lasts two or three seasons in total. Remember, Avatar: The Last Airbender will arrive on Netflix on February 22, 2024. On related topics, here you can see another look at this series. Likewise, this is the last trailer for the show.

Editor's Note:

To be honest, this series looks like something that was created with artificial intelligence. Nothing looks real, and everything has a soft filter that makes the characters and settings look very strange. I don't doubt that the story and performances are good, but visually, this adaptation is not attractive at all.

Via: Netflix