Little by little Disney is transferring his classic films to the live action format, we have seen that with productions such as The Lion King, Aladdin, Cinderella and some more that have their good and bad points. One of the most criticized before its release is The little Mermaidwhich continues to launch advances for its premiere in a couple of months.

In the footage you can see scenes that had not been shown before, as well as the return of some characters such as the seagull that gets him objects he finds in the outside world. Also, there is a first look at the legged version of her, as at a certain point in the original movie she becomes human due to a dark deal she has with a certain character.

Here the video:

This is the synopsis of the film:

“The Little Mermaid,” visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall’s live-action reimagining of the studio’s Oscar-winning animated musical classic, opens exclusively in theaters nationwide on May 26, 2023. It is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and energetic young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Ariel, the youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, longs to know more about the world beyond the sea, and as she visits the surface, she falls in love with the handsome Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the wicked sea witch, Ursula, that gives her the chance to experience life on land, but she ultimately puts her life and her father’s crown in jeopardy.

Remember that the movie opens on 25 of May in theaters.

Via: Disney

Editor’s note: It seems that this film is destined to fail, it is not out of pessimism, but there are many people who have disliked the progress. So, we’ll see how the reception goes when it hits theaters.