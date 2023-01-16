Only one chapter of the series based on The Last of Us and it has been on everyone’s lips, either through references, differences in the chapters and even the duration that each segment will have. And obviously, to continue raising the excitement, a new video has been released in which they show us what is coming for episode 2.

In the footage you can see the infected that go from the second phase, or as they are known, clickers. It is also appreciated that Ellie will have some memories that come directly from the DLC of the game. Added to this are conversations between iconic characters, among them are Bill, Tesseven a little look at the brothers Henry Y Sam.

Check it here:

This series of The Last of Us will be adapting all the events of the first video game, this also includes the DLC left behind, same that is included in the remaster version of ps4 and also that of PS5. For its part, only the first season is confirmed, but if it goes well it could be extended to cover the second video game in the saga.

Remember that every Sunday new episodes will be broadcasting.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The first episode has been acceptable, but with this trailer the need to see the next one becomes quite great. Hopefully the week will speed up to another The Last of Us Sunday.