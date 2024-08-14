After multiple delays, the film Kraven the Hunter It will finally be available next December. Thus, today a new trailer for this film has been released, where we get our first look at this version of Rhino in action.

Like tapes like Venom and Morbius, Kraven the Hunter It is not part of the MCU, but is a Sony production using Spider-Man villains. So the trailer gives us a better idea of ​​the kind of movie that awaits us.since it is easy to see the high violence, as well as the appearance of Rhino.

Let’s remember that Rhino is one of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains, But it seems that this version of the character will not be based on the comics or animated series.where a criminal is trapped in a rhinoceros suit that increases his power, but, as seen in the trailer, it will be a transformation, something that has not had a great reception from the public.

We remind you that Kraven the Hunter will hit theaters on December 12, 2024and it is positioned as one of the last strong cards that Sony has to expand the Spider-Man universe outside the MCU. In related topics, here you can check out the new details about the next Spider-Man animated series. Likewise, this is the first trailer for Venom 3.

Author’s Note:

Kraven the Hunter It’s probably another flop. Sony doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to Spider-Man movies in recent years. It’s a shame, because these are characters that have a lot of potential, and it’s sad that they don’t get the representation they deserve.

Via: Sony