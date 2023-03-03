Haunted Mansion is the new Disney movie based on one of the most popular attractions in its theme parks. Directed by Justin Simien, it features the participation of Jared Leto, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Winona Ryder, Jamie Lee Curtis and even the legendary Danny DeVito.

This time, Dr. Dawson and his 9-year-old son seek to start a new life by moving into a strange mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that their new home holds unexpected surprises. Desperate, they seek the help of a priest who brings with him an “expert in the paranormal”, a psychic and a historian.

The attraction, opened its doors in 1969 and continues to operate today in the Disney parks, this mansion has several supernatural scares and a cemetery with curious characters.

This movie is a remake of the 2003 release starring Eddie Murphy. In 2010, the readaptation by Guillermo del Toro was planned, the situation became complicated, there were changes and now, 13 years later, we already have a release date in movie theaters: July 27 and a new trailer that we show you to continuation.

Editor’s note: Pirates of the Caribbean It was a hit, but the Haunted Mansion original is something that few will remember, regardless of the fact that the film had the participation of Eddie Murphy. Let’s hope that this new attempt on the part of Disney will give them better results.